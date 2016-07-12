Slovenia's banks lift Jan-May net profit by 76 pct

LJUBLJANA, July 12 (Reuters) - The combined profit of Slovenia's banks jumped by more than 75 percent in the first five months of 2016, mainly because of a drop in provisions for bad loans and lower operating costs, the country's central bank said in a monthly report on Tuesday.

The figures take in all banks in the country, including a number of foreign lenders, though about half of the sector remains under state control as successive governments have resisted privatisation.

Combined net profit rose to 222.8 million euros ($247 million) from 126.2 million euros in the same period last year, the report said.

Lending was down 6.1 percent year on year in May, with loans to non-financial companies droping by 11.4 percent while there was a 1.1 percent increase in lending to households.

"Credit activity of banks remains negative ... the shrinking of loans to companies can be attributed mainly to lack of credit demand," the central bank said.

The level of loans on which repayments are more than 90 days overdue amounted to 2.7 billion euros in May. That represented 8 percent of all loans, unchanged from April.

In 2013 the previous government narrowly avoided an international bailout by pouring more than 3 billion euros into mostly state-owned banks to prevent them from collapsing under bad debt that represented almost a fifth of all loans.

By December last year, that bad loan ratio had improved to 9.9 percent.

State-owned NLB and Abanka are the largest banks in Slovenia, followed by NKBM, which was bought last year by U.S. investment firm Apollo Global Management. ($1 = 0.9020 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by David Goodman)