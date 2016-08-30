FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenian banks' H1 profit doubles as household deposits rise
August 30, 2016 / 1:51 PM / a year ago

Slovenian banks' H1 profit doubles as household deposits rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Slovenian banks' net profit reached 252 million euros in the first half of 2016 versus 114 million in the same period last year, the Bank of Slovenia said in a report on Tuesday, adding household deposits were on the rise.

"In spite of low interest rates the monthly increase in household deposits is relatively high," the bank said, noting deposits rose by 5.6 percent annually in June and now represent 44 percent of all funds of Slovenian banks.

Interest rates fell strongly over the past year, in line with movements across the euro zone, so banks' spending on interest payments fell by 47.9 percent year-on-year in June, while banks' interest income fell 21.4 percent.

The central bank added that banks managed to slightly reduce the amount of bad loans - loans with repayment delayed by 90 days or more - to 2.65 billion euros at the end of June from 2.7 billion a month before. The rate remains at 8 percent however - unchanged since April.

Total loans fell 5.4 percent and loans to non-financial companies fell by 12 percent, the central bank said.

Slovenia, which narrowly avoided an international bailout for its banks in 2013, plans to sell its two largest banks in the coming years with the sale of its largest bank NLB due to start later in 2016. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

