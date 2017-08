LJUBLJANA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Slovenian banks reduced bad loans to 2.2 billion euros in August or 6.7 percent of all loans, down from 7.3 percent a month before, the Bank of Slovenia said on Tuesday.

Loans to non-financial companies fell by 11.2 percent compared with the same month of 2015. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)