10 months ago
Slovenian court says part of bail-in law must be changed
October 27, 2016 / 2:01 PM / 10 months ago

Slovenian court says part of bail-in law must be changed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Slovenian Constitutional Court ruled on Thursday that parliament must change part of a bank bail-in law to give greater legal protection to holders of scrapped bonds and shares of banks that received state help in 2013.

The court, however, did not say that the decision of the central Bank of Slovenia to scrap shares and subordinated bonds in troubled banks was unconstitutional.

It gave parliament six months to enforce the necessary changes, which were needed to "balance the weak position of the banks' investors in comparison to the Bank of Slovenia".

In 2013 the government poured more than 3 billion euros into banks to prevent them from collapsing under the weight of bad loans. About 600 million euros' worth of subordinated bonds of troubled banks were scrapped.

The Bank of Slovenia said the court had confirmed that the central bank's decisions in the bank overhaul were in line with the constitution. It added that the holders of scrapped instruments had the right to file claims for damages over the decision in court. (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Andrew Roche)

