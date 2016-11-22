FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 22, 2016 / 1:50 PM / 9 months ago

Slovenian banks reduce bad loans in September, hike Jan-Sept profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The number of loans with repayment delayed by 90 days or more in Slovenian banks fell to 6.4 percent of all loans in September, down from 6.7 in August, the Bank of Slovenia said on Tuesday.

It also said banks had a joint net profit of 290.6 million euros in the first nine months of 2016 versus a profit of 162.7 million euros in the same period of 2015.

The Slovenian government had to pour more than 3 billion euros into local banks in 2013 to prevent them from collapsing under a large amount of bad loans. Since then banks' credit activity has been falling with the amount of all loans down by 6.9 percent year-on-year in September. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Jon Boyle)

