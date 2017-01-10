FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenian lenders' profits set to fall in coming years -central bank
January 10, 2017 / 2:31 PM / 7 months ago

Slovenian lenders' profits set to fall in coming years -central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Profits of banks in Slovenia are likely to fall in the coming years due to low interest rates and a drop in business volumes, the Bank of Slovenia said in a report on Tuesday.

It also said the combined balance sheet assets of banks in Slovenia, which have been falling in recent years following a bank overhaul in 2013, will only rise in 2018, while the amount of loans to the corporate sector will continue to fall in 2017.

Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Susan Fenton

