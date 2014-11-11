FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
November 11, 2014 / 2:02 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Yields on Slovenia 3-mo, 6-mo T-bills drop to zero, issue below target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with quote, details)

LJUBLJANA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s short-term borrowing costs fell further on Tuesday when the finance ministry sold 52.2 million euros worth of treasury bills, falling short of the 80 million euro target.

The yields for 3-month and 6-month bills dropped to zero from 0.04 and 0.07 percent at the October auction. The ministry issued 5 million euros of each series of bills.

It also raised 42.2 million euros of one-year bills at a yield of 0.25 percent, down from 0.28 percent a month ago.

“The interest rates are at zero or close to zero ... and there is plenty of money on the market,” said Tanja Petovic from the treasury of Raiffeisen Bank.

She said the yields could fall further and possibly go into negative territory at the next auction, scheduled for Dec 9.

Total demand for the treasury bills amounted to 94 million euros, the ministry said.

Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Tom Heneghan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
