UPDATE 1-Slovenia set to raise USD2.25bn with 10-year bond

(Adds context, outstanding bonds)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Oct 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia is set to raise USD2.25bn through the sale of a 10-year Eurobond on Friday, easing concerns that the country would have to seek official sector aid.

Burdened by debt-ridden state-owned banks, Slovenia has been trying to keep a lid on a budget deficit that soared to 6.4% of GDP in 2011.

The eurozone sovereign, rated Baa2/A/A-, failed to issue in euros earlier in the year as its 10-year bonds spiked to around 7%. The country instead turned to the US dollar markets to tap into yield-hungry emerging markets investors, as EUR1.5bn of bond redemptions rapidly approached in 2013.

Benefiting from a strong rally in peripheral eurozone debt markets heading into the sale, Slovenia is to price its debut dollar bond inside its euro curve, a feat many investors thought would prove very difficult.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan have set final guidance of the new dollar bond at 5.75% area (+/- 5bps), and are scheduled to price the deal on Friday afternoon.

The deal was originally marketed at a yield of low 6%, and then revised on Thursday evening to 5.875%, said leads.

On Wednesday, before the new dollar bond issue was announced, Slovenia’s 4.375% EUR1.5bn January 2021 note was trading at 5.74%. It is currently trading at 5.62%, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting By John Geddie; Editing by Sudip Roy)