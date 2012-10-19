FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Slovenia set to raise USD2.25bn with 10-year bond
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
October 19, 2012 / 10:46 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Slovenia set to raise USD2.25bn with 10-year bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds context, outstanding bonds)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Oct 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia is set to raise USD2.25bn through the sale of a 10-year Eurobond on Friday, easing concerns that the country would have to seek official sector aid.

Burdened by debt-ridden state-owned banks, Slovenia has been trying to keep a lid on a budget deficit that soared to 6.4% of GDP in 2011.

The eurozone sovereign, rated Baa2/A/A-, failed to issue in euros earlier in the year as its 10-year bonds spiked to around 7%. The country instead turned to the US dollar markets to tap into yield-hungry emerging markets investors, as EUR1.5bn of bond redemptions rapidly approached in 2013.

Benefiting from a strong rally in peripheral eurozone debt markets heading into the sale, Slovenia is to price its debut dollar bond inside its euro curve, a feat many investors thought would prove very difficult.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan have set final guidance of the new dollar bond at 5.75% area (+/- 5bps), and are scheduled to price the deal on Friday afternoon.

The deal was originally marketed at a yield of low 6%, and then revised on Thursday evening to 5.875%, said leads.

On Wednesday, before the new dollar bond issue was announced, Slovenia’s 4.375% EUR1.5bn January 2021 note was trading at 5.74%. It is currently trading at 5.62%, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting By John Geddie; Editing by Sudip Roy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.