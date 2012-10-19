FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia launches USD2.25bn 10-year bond at a yield of 5.7%
October 19, 2012 / 1:15 PM / in 5 years

Slovenia launches USD2.25bn 10-year bond at a yield of 5.7%

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia (Baa2/A/A-) has launched its 10-year USD2.25bn Eurobond at a yield of 5.7%, said banks managing the deal on Friday.

The new deal will price via BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan later on Friday.

The bond was marketed on Thursday afternoon in the low 6% area, and guidance was later revised to 5.875% on Thursday evening. Final guidance was set at 5.75% (+/-5bp) when books went subject globally earlier on Friday. (Reporting By John Geddie; Editing by Sudip Roy)

