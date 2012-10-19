FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia prices 5.5% USD2.25bn 10-year Eurobond
October 19, 2012 / 2:50 PM / 5 years ago

Slovenia prices 5.5% USD2.25bn 10-year Eurobond

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia (Baa2/A/A-) has priced its USD2.25bn 10-year Eurobond after pulling in demand in excess of USD12bn.

The bond was priced at 98.491 to yield 5.7%, and pays a coupon of 5.5%, bankers on the deal said.

The bond, led by BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan, was initially marketed on Thursday afternoon in the low 6% area, and guidance was later revised to 5.875% that evening.

Final guidance was set at 5.75% (+/-5bp) when books went subject earlier on Friday. (Reporting By John Geddie; Editing by Natalie Harrison)

