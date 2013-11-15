FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Slovenia places 1.5 billion euro bond with sole investor
November 15, 2013 / 1:46 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 2-Slovenia places 1.5 billion euro bond with sole investor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds finmin confirmation, purchase price)

By John Geddie and Marja Novak

LONDON/LJUBLJANA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Republic of Slovenia, has raised 1.5 billion euros through a private placement of three-year notes, as it continues to struggle to recapitalise its banks and avoid a bailout, Slovenia’s finance ministry confirmed on Friday.

The ministry said the bond with a yield of 4.7 percent was issued at a price of 99.604 percent with JP Morgan acting as sole arranger.

The sovereign, rated Ba1/A-/BBB+, issued the notes to a single investor, two sources close to discussions told IFR. The ministry did not reveal the buyer.

Slovenia’s economy remains stuck in recession and banks are burdened by almost 8 billion euros in bad loans, equivalent to more than a fifth of national output.

The country is still awaiting the results of bank stress tests which are due later this month, and has earmarked EUR1.2bn for the recapitalisation although the real cost may prove far higher.

Reporting by John Geddie and Marja Novak; editing by Alex Chambers and Sudip Roy Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

