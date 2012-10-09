FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovenia appoints banks for investor roadshow - sources
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 9, 2012 / 9:46 AM / in 5 years

Slovenia appoints banks for investor roadshow - sources

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 9 (IFR) - Slovenia, rated Baa2/A/A-, has hired BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan to arrange investor meetings in the United States ahead of a potential dollar bond issue, according to banking sources.

Finance Minister Janez Sustersic told Reuters last month that the cash-strapped sovereign planned to issue a USD1.5bn 10-year US dollar bond in the second half of October or in November.

The bond follows a failed attempt at accessing the euro-denominated bond market earlier this year.

Lead banks and the Slovenian treasury declined to comment.

Reporting By John Geddie and Sudip Roy; Editing by Natalie Harrison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.