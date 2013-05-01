FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovenia continues with bond issue despite downgrade
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 1, 2013 / 12:26 PM / in 4 years

Slovenia continues with bond issue despite downgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, May 1 (Reuters) - Slovenia said on Wednesday it would resume its plans to issue an international bond despite the country’s downgrade by the Moody’s rating agency earlier this week.

“After Moody’s downgrade of Slovenia the issue of the USD bond is not dropped and will continue. Due to the U.S. regulations related to the bond issues we cannot provide further details,” the Slovenian finance ministry said in a statement.

Moody’s downgraded Slovenia two notches to “junk” on Tuesday citing Slovenia’s troubled banking sector, deterioration of the government’s balance sheet and uncertain funding prospects.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.