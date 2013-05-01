Slovenia continues with bond issue despite downgrade

LJUBLJANA, May 1 (Reuters) - Slovenia said on Wednesday it would resume its plans to issue an international bond despite the country’s downgrade by the Moody’s rating agency earlier this week.

“After Moody’s downgrade of Slovenia the issue of the USD bond is not dropped and will continue. Due to the U.S. regulations related to the bond issues we cannot provide further details,” the Slovenian finance ministry said in a statement.

Moody’s downgraded Slovenia two notches to “junk” on Tuesday citing Slovenia’s troubled banking sector, deterioration of the government’s balance sheet and uncertain funding prospects.