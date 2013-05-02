Slovenia to close European, Asian order books at 1030 GMT

LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - Order books on Slovenia’s planned dual-tranche US dollar benchmark bond issue will close at 1030 GMT for European and Asian accounts, according to market sources.

The sovereign, rated Ba1/A-/A-, has set initial price thoughts of 5.125% area on a five-year tranche and 6.25% area on a 10-year tranche, but is yet to announce the final size of the transaction.

The size of the order book has not been disclosed to the market, the same sources said.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the leads on the 144A/Reg S transaction, which is expected to launch and price today.

For more details on Slovenia’s bond sale see: