Slovenia tightens guidance on bond sale of up to USD3.5bn

LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia, rated Ba1/A-/A-, is looking to raise up to USD3.5bn through its dual-tranche US dollar-denominated bond offering.

The sovereign has revised yield guidance on a USD1bn five-year tranche to 5% area (plus or minus 5bp), from initial price thoughts 5.125% area and on a 10-year tranche of up to USD2.5bn to 6%-6.125% from initial thoughts of 6.25%.

Both tranches are expected to price in range.

The sovereign has received orders of more than USD16bn, according to a market source.

The sovereign had originally sought to undertake the transaction on Tuesday, but was forced to delay the sale because of a two-notch downgrade by ratings agency Moody’s to Ba1 from Baa2.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the leads on the 144A/Reg S transaction, which is expected to price on Thursday. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)