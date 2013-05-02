Slovenia launches USD3.5bn dual-tranche bond

LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia, rated Ba1/A-/A-, has launched a USD3.5bn dual-tranche bond at the tight end of revised yield guidance.

The sovereign is poised to price a USD1bn five-year bond with a coupon of 4.75% to yield 4.95% and a USD2.5bn 10-year bond with a coupon of 5.85% to yield 6%.

Final terms came at the tight end of revised guidance of 5% area (plus or minus 5bp) on the five-year tranche and 6%-6.125% for the 10-year tranche.

Initial price thoughts for the two notes had been set in the 5.125% area and 6.25% area respectively on Thursday morning.

The sovereign has received orders worth more than USD16bn for the issue, according to a market source.

Slovenia had originally sought to undertake the transaction on Tuesday, but was forced to delay the sale because of a two-notch downgrade by ratings agency Moody’s to Ba1 from Baa2.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the leads on the 144A/Reg S transaction, which is expected to price Thursday afternoon. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)