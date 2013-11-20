Bond investors bank on escaping penalties in any Slovenian bailout

* Bank tests to decide whether Slovenia needs bailout

* Slovenian bonds rally despite risk

* Many investors drawn by high yields

* Many see any yield spike as buying opportunity

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Banking stress tests may rattle Slovenia’s tiny debt market next month but some investors intend to weather the storm, predicting that this time bondholders won’t have to share the pain of any international bailout.

The bank tests, organised by an external consultant, will determine how much new capital they need and whether Slovenia, with a population of just 2 million, might become the sixth euro zone economy to need outside help.

Bond yields in bailed-out Greece, Cyprus, Ireland and Portugal traded at distressed double-digit levels in the wake of aid deals as the countries were locked out of markets and investors feared rising debt levels would lead to default.

In Spain, where European aid was directed at its banks rather than the sovereign - an option for Slovenia as well - yields briefly flirted with 7 percent, a level analysts said was unsustainable for so large an economy.

But many investors say the word “bailout” will not scare them out of Slovenia as it did from the other countries.

Even if Slovenia were to need help, they say its government debt as a portion of the economy would not exceed the euro zone average, making official lenders unlikely to enforce losses on private creditors as they did on the holders of Greek bonds and on those who held large deposits in Cypriot banks.

“I do not expect any PSI as we had in Greece; the fundamentals are much better,” said Gerard Moerman, head of rates and money markets for Aegon Asset Management in The Hague. PSI - private sector involvement - is jargon for bondholders accepting losses to reduce a country’s debt burden.

Slovenia’s 22 billion euro ($30 billion) debt represents just over 60 percent of GDP (gross domestic product). If 4.6 billion were needed to recapitalise the banks - a Fitch estimate - its debt burden would rise to just over 70 percent, still below that of Germany, whose bond market is seen as the bloc’s least risky.

By comparison, Cyprus’s debt was 86 percent of GDP last year and is forecast to peak above 126 percent in 2015 after its March 2013 bailout. Only months after agreeing on the aid programme, Nicosia swapped some bonds for new, longer-dated debt - an event classified by ratings agencies as default because it imposed losses on bondholders.

“The big question mark is will or won’t (Slovenia) enter some kind of an official programme. But it’s not that important,” said Jacopo Turolla, portfolio manager at Gestielle Asset Management, which owns Slovenian debt.

“If they ... bring the (bank) recapitalisation to an end, they will be in a very, very strong position,” Milan-based Turolla said.

OPPORTUNITY

While Slovenia is going through its worst crisis since seceding from Yugoslavia 22 years ago, some bond investors see it as one of the most attractive markets in the euro zone.

The relatively high debt premium in Slovenia can compensate for only a small portion of falling yields elsewhere because of the small size of the market. The 35-million-euro economy accounts for only 4 percent of euro zone output.

Nevertheless, at 5.7 percent, its 10-year bond yields are only below those of Greece, Portugal and Cyprus and significantly higher than the 4 percent on offer in Spain and Italy or the 2 percent or less in the higher-rated states.

Moerman at Aegon said yields could fall by another 100-200 basis points in the next six to 12 months, once it was clear whether Slovenia would need a bailout, and any spike after the stress tests would be temporary.

Besides low levels of public debt, Moerman pointed to Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek’s victory in a confidence vote last week, giving her more power to implement reforms.

“We are slightly constructive,” he said. “The stress tests might bring some volatility and we want to leave some chips aside to use such market opportunities to add to our position.”

Morgan Stanley strategists also see “any near-term weakness as an opportunity to add to long positions”.

Such weakness could occur during negotiations if the stress tests prompt talks on a bailout, said Jaromir Sindel, a strategist at Citi in Ljubljana. This could take yields back above the 7 percent levels seen after the Cypriot bailout in March when the prospect of Slovenia joining the aid queue was still a major turn-off for investors.

“But (Slovenian yields) should fall in the longer term as ... the risk of PSI is very low,” Sindel said.