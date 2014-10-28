FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia sets price guidance on March 2022 euro deal at MS+170bp area
#Credit Markets
October 28, 2014 / 10:37 AM / 3 years ago

Slovenia sets price guidance on March 2022 euro deal at MS+170bp area

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 28 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia has set the price guidance on a benchmark-sized euro-denominated bond due March 2022 at mid-swaps plus 170bp area, according to a lead manager.

This is 5bp less than the initial price thoughts that Slovenia began marketing the deal at on Tuesday morning.

Demand for the Reg S deal has exceeded 1.5bn.

Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are leading the transaction, which is expected to price on Tuesday.

Slovenia is rated Ba1 by Moody‘s, A- by Standard & Poor’s and BBB+ by Fitch. (Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)

