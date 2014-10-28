FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia revises price guidance to MS+165bp area on 1bn seven-year bond
#Credit Markets
October 28, 2014 / 11:52 AM / 3 years ago

Slovenia revises price guidance to MS+165bp area on 1bn seven-year bond

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 28 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia has revised price guidance on a 1bn seven-year bond to mid-swaps plus 165bp, plus or minus 5bp, according to a lead.

This is 5bp less than the price guidance of mid-swaps plus 170bp area that Slovenia announced earlier on Tuesday, and 10bp tighter than the initial price thoughts the sovereign released when it started marketing the deal on Tuesday morning.

Orders for the Reg S bond are approaching 3bn. Slovenia is expected to price the transaction later today.

Leads on the deal are Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan.

Slovenia is rated Ba1 by Moody‘s, A- by Standard & Poor’s and BBB+ by Fitch. (Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
