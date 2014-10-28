FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia launches 1bn March 2022 bond at 160bp over mid-swaps
#Credit Markets
October 28, 2014 / 12:41 PM / 3 years ago

Slovenia launches 1bn March 2022 bond at 160bp over mid-swaps

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 28 (IFR) - Slovenia has launched a 1bn long seven-year bond at 160bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead manager.

The final spread is at the tight end of revised guidance of plus 165bp (plus or minus 5bp) and 15bp inside initial price thoughts announced on Tuesday morning.

Books are now closed and the deal will price later today.

Leads on the deal are Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan.

Slovenia is rated Ba1 by Moody‘s, A- by Standard & Poor’s and BBB+ by Fitch.

Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Julian Baker

