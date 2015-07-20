Slovenia picks banks for euro-denominated 10-year bond

LONDON, July 20 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia has mandated banks to arrange a euro-denominated 10-year benchmark-sized Reg S bond, according to a deal lead.

The sovereign issuer is also considering a 30-year tranche, the lead said, adding that the transaction is expected to be launched “in the near future.”

Barclays, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan have been picked to arrange the deal.

Abanka Vipa, Jefferies International and Nova Ljubljanska banka are co-managers on the 10-year tranche.

Slovenia is rated Baa3 with a stable outlook from Moody‘s, A- with a positive outlook from Standard & Poor’s and BBB+ with a stable outlook from Fitch.