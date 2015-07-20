FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovenia picks banks for euro-denominated 10-year bond
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 20, 2015 / 2:07 PM / 2 years ago

Slovenia picks banks for euro-denominated 10-year bond

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 20 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia has mandated banks to arrange a euro-denominated 10-year benchmark-sized Reg S bond, according to a deal lead.

The sovereign issuer is also considering a 30-year tranche, the lead said, adding that the transaction is expected to be launched “in the near future.”

Barclays, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan have been picked to arrange the deal.

Abanka Vipa, Jefferies International and Nova Ljubljanska banka are co-managers on the 10-year tranche.

Slovenia is rated Baa3 with a stable outlook from Moody‘s, A- with a positive outlook from Standard & Poor’s and BBB+ with a stable outlook from Fitch.

Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.