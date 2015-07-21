FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia announces price guidance of MS+120bp area on 10-year euro bond
July 21, 2015

Slovenia announces price guidance of MS+120bp area on 10-year euro bond

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 21 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia has released price guidance of mid-swaps plus 120bp area on a euro-denominated benchmark-sized July 2025 bond, according to a lead.

This compares with initial price thoughts of plus 125bp area released earlier on Tuesday.

Slovenia was also considering adding a 30-year tranche to the trade but this has been dropped.

Indications of interest for the 10-year note are approaching 2bn.

Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are running the Reg S transaction, which is expected to be Tuesday’s business.

Slovenia is rated Baa3 by Moody‘s, A- by Standard & Poor’s and BBB+ by Fitch. (Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)

