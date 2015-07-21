FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia sets final terms of MS+115bp for 1.25bn 10-year bond
July 21, 2015

Slovenia sets final terms of MS+115bp for 1.25bn 10-year bond

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 21 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia has set final terms of mid-swaps plus 115bp on a 1.25bn 10-year Eurobond, according to a deal lead.

This compares with initial price thoughts of plus 125bp area and guidance of plus 120bp area, released earlier on Tuesday.

Slovenia was initially considering adding a 30-year tranche to the trade, but this was dropped.

Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are running the Reg S deal.

Slovenia is rated Baa3 by Moody‘s, A- by Standard & Poor’s and BBB+ by Fitch.

Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy

