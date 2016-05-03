FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia plans new euro-denominated bond alongside tender offer
#Financials
May 3, 2016 / 10:51 AM / a year ago

Slovenia plans new euro-denominated bond alongside tender offer

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 3 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia is considering issuing a euro-denominated bond alongside a tender offer for some of its outstanding dollar notes, according to a lead.

The new euro trade will be printed subject to the results of the tender offer.

Slovenia is seeking to buy back US$750m in total from its US$2.25bn 5.5% due 2022s, US$2.5bn 5.85% due 2023s and its US$2bn 5.25% due 2024s.

Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are arranging the tender and the potential euro bond.

Slovenia is rated Baa3 by Moody‘s, A- by Standard & Poor’s and BBB+ by Fitch.

Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
