Slovenia plans new euro-denominated bond alongside tender offer

LONDON, May 3 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia is considering issuing a euro-denominated bond alongside a tender offer for some of its outstanding dollar notes, according to a lead.

The new euro trade will be printed subject to the results of the tender offer.

Slovenia is seeking to buy back US$750m in total from its US$2.25bn 5.5% due 2022s, US$2.5bn 5.85% due 2023s and its US$2bn 5.25% due 2024s.

Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are arranging the tender and the potential euro bond.

Slovenia is rated Baa3 by Moody‘s, A- by Standard & Poor’s and BBB+ by Fitch.