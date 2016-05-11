FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia begins marketing dual-tranche tap
May 11, 2016 / 7:46 AM / a year ago

Slovenia begins marketing dual-tranche tap

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 11 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia is taking indications of interest on a re-opening of two of its euro-denominated bonds, according to a lead.

The sovereign has announced initial price thoughts of 100bp area over mid-swaps on its 1.25bn 2.125% July 2025 note. It has also released an initial level of high 130s over mid-swaps on its 1.5bn 2.25% March 2032 bond.

The deal is Wednesday’s business with Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan acting as the leads.

Slovenia is rated Baa3/A-/BBB+.

On Tuesday, a tender offer closed to buy back a total of US$750m of its US$2.25bn 5.5% 2022s, US$2.5bn 5.85% 2023s and US$2bn 5.25% 2024s. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Robert Smith)

