Slovenia sets guidance on dual-tranche tap

LONDON, May 11 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia has set guidance and the expected size on a dual-tranche tap of two euro bonds.
Guidance is 98bp area over mid-swaps on a reopening of the 1.25bn 2.125% July 2025s. That compares with an initial marketing level of plus 100bp area.
It has also set guidance of plus 137bp area on a tap of its 1.5bn 2.25% March 2032s after beginning marketing in the high 130s.
The combined size is expected at 1.25bn. Indications of interest are in excess of 1.7bn, including 395m of lead interest.
The deal is Wednesday’s business with Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan acting as leads.
Slovenia is rated Baa3/A-/BBB+.
Earlier on Wednesday, Slovenia announced that it was likely to buy back a total of US$1.25bn of its US$2.25bn 5.5% 2022s, US$2.5bn 5.85% 2023s and US$2bn 5.25% 2024s through a tender offer. That is an increase on its original target of US$750m. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)