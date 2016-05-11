Slovenia sets final spreads on dual-tranche tap

LONDON, May 11 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia has set final spreads on a reopening of two euro notes.
The sovereign will price the tap of the 2.125% July 2025 bonds at 95bp over mid-swaps. This is at the tight end of guidance of plus 98bp area and an initial marketing level of plus 100bp area.
Slovenia will also price an increase of its 2.25% March 2032 notes at 135bp over mid-swaps. This is at the tight end of guidance of plus 137bp area and initial price thoughts in the high 130s.
The combined size is expected at 1.25bn. Combined books are now in excess of 2.3bn, including 395m from the leads.
The deal is Wednesday’s business with Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan acting as leads.
Slovenia is rated Baa3/A-/BBB+.
On Wednesday, Slovenia announced that it was likely to buy back a total of US$1.25bn of its US$2.25bn 5.5% 2022s, US$2.5bn 5.85% 2023s and US$2bn 5.25% 2024s through a tender offer. That is an increase on its original target of US$750m. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)