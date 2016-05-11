Slovenia launches 1.25bn tap of existing bonds

LONDON, May 11 (IFR) - Slovenia has launched a tap for a combined total of US$1.25bn of its July 2025 and March 2032 bonds, according to a lead manager.

The sovereign will increase the 1.25bn 2.125% 2025 notes for an additional 750m at a spread of 95bp over mid-swaps.

This compares to initial price thoughts of plus 100bp area and guidance of plus 98bp area.

Slovenia will also tap its 1.5bn 2.25% 2032 bonds for 500m at a spread of 135bp over mid-swaps.

This compares to IPTs of plus high 130s and guidance of plus 137bp area.

Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are the leads.

Slovenia is rated Baa3 by Moody‘s, A- by Standard & Poor’s and BBB+ by Fitch.

On Wednesday, Slovenia announced that it was likely to buy back a total of US$1.25bn of its US$2.25bn 5.5% 2022s, US$2.5bn 5.85% 2023s and US$2bn 5.25% 2024s through a tender offer. That is an increase on its original target of US$750m. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)