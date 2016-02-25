Slovenia begins marketing euro-denominated bond

LONDON, Feb 25 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia has begun marketing a euro-denominated benchmark-sized due March 2032 bond, according to a lead manager.

The issuer is taking indications of interest from investors at mid-swaps plus high 140s.

Slovenia has hired Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan to arrange the deal, which is expected to be Thursday’s business.

Slovenia is rated Baa3 by Moody‘s, A- by Standard & Poor’s and BBB+ by Fitch.