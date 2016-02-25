FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia begins marketing euro-denominated bond
February 25, 2016 / 9:12 AM / 2 years ago

Slovenia begins marketing euro-denominated bond

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 25 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia has begun marketing a euro-denominated benchmark-sized due March 2032 bond, according to a lead manager.

The issuer is taking indications of interest from investors at mid-swaps plus high 140s.

Slovenia has hired Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan to arrange the deal, which is expected to be Thursday’s business.

Slovenia is rated Baa3 by Moody‘s, A- by Standard & Poor’s and BBB+ by Fitch.

Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy

