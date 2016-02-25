FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia sets spread on euro-denominated 2032 bond at MS+145bp
February 25, 2016 / 12:43 PM / 2 years ago

Slovenia sets spread on euro-denominated 2032 bond at MS+145bp

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 25 (IFR) - Slovenia has set the spread on its euro-denominated 2032 bond at 145bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.

This compares to initial price thoughts of mid-swaps plus high 140s and price guidance of MS+147bp area.

Demand is above 1.7bn, including 170m of interest from the banks running the deal.

Books close at 1pm London time and the deal will price later on Thursday.

Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are arranging the deal.

Slovenia is rated Baa3 by Moody‘s, A- by Standard & Poor’s and BBB+ by Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
