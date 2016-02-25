FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia launches 1.5bn 2032 bond at 145bp over mid-swaps
February 25, 2016 / 2:08 PM / 2 years ago

Slovenia launches 1.5bn 2032 bond at 145bp over mid-swaps

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 25 (IFR) - Slovenia has launched a 1.5bn 2032 bond at 145bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead manager.

Demand for the deal was in excess of 1.75bn, including 170m of interest from the banks running the transaction.

Allocation and pricing is expected later on Thursday.

Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are arranging the deal.

Slovenia is rated Baa3 by Moody‘s, A- by Standard & Poor’s and BBB+ by Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)

