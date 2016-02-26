FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia seeks 75m minimum tap of 2045 bonds
February 26, 2016 / 10:08 AM / 2 years ago

Slovenia seeks 75m minimum tap of 2045 bonds

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 26 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia is tapping its 3.125% due August 2045 notes for a minimum 75m, according to a lead.

The spread is set at 175bp over mid-swaps. Pricing is expected later on Friday.

Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are running the transaction.

The same bank group arranged Slovenia’s 1.5bn 2.25% 2032 bond, which priced on Thursday.

Slovenia is rated Baa3 by Moody‘s, A- by Standard & Poor’s and BBB+ by Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)

