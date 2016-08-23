FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Slovenia to issue euro bond and buy back US dollar debt
August 23, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

Slovenia to issue euro bond and buy back US dollar debt

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 23 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia is to issue new euro notes and buy back dollar bonds as part of a debt management exercise.

The sovereign will seek to buy back up to US$1bn across its outstanding 2022, 2023 and 2024 bonds. At the same time it intends to sell euro-denominated notes as it seeks to reprofile its liabilities in favour of the single currency.

Slovenia undertook a similar exercise in May when it completed a US$1.25bn tender offer on the same dollar bonds and tapped its 2025 and 2032 euro bonds for a total of 1.25bn.

Following that deal its US$2.25bn 5.5% 2022s have US$1.7bn outstanding; its US$2.5bn 5.85% 2023s have US$2.1bn outstanding; and its US$2bn 5.25% 2024s have US$1.7bn outstanding.

The new tender offer expires on August 30. Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are the dealer arrangers. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Robert Smith)

