10 months ago
Slovenia hires for euro bond and tender on dollar bonds
October 18, 2016 / 11:31 AM / 10 months ago

Slovenia hires for euro bond and tender on dollar bonds

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 18 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia has announced a further tender offer on its US dollars bonds maturing in 2022, 2023 and 2204, according to a regulatory statement.

At the same time it has announced its intention to issue a euro bond.

The deadline on the tender, which will be for a maximum US$500m, is October 26. That is the same date the euro bonds are expected to price.

Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are dealer managers on the tender and leads on the euro issue.

This will be third time this year that Slovenia has sought to reprofile its debt with a buyback of its dollar bonds and a euro issue, after similar exercises in May and September.

Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
