Slovenia sets spread for 1bn November 2040 bond

Oct 26 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia has set the spread for a 1bn November 2040 bond at 90bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.
That compares to initial price thoughts of plus 100bp area and guidance of plus 95bp area.
Order books are over 2.3bn, including 500m joint lead manager interest.
The books will close at 12.15pm London time.
The Reg S deal is today's business via Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan.
Slovenia is rated Baa3 (positive)/A (stable)/A- (stable).
The deal is being run in conjunction with a buy back of Slovenia's US dollar bonds. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)