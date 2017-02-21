Slovenia to launch tender for US dollar bonds

LONDON, Feb 21 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia has announced a tender offer for its US dollar bonds, according to a lead.

It will also consider issuing a new euro-denominated bond as part of a reprofiling of its debt.

Slovenia is targeting to buy back an aggregate amount of up to US$750m of its 2022, 2023 and 2024 US dollar bonds. The offer expires on February 28.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and SG CIB are dealer managers.

Slovenia is rated Baa3/A/A- (positive/positive/stable).