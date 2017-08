LONDON, May 9 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia has hired Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan as joint dealer managers for a tender offer on the sovereign's 2022, 2023 and 2024 US dollar bonds.

The sovereign will also consider a euro-denominated Reg S transaction, subject to the results of the tender.

Slovenia is rated Baa3 (positive), A (positive) and A- (stable). (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)