Yield on Slovenian 10-yr bond soars over finmin resignation offer

LJUBLJANA, May 30 (Reuters) - The yield on Slovenia's 10-year benchmark bond jumped on Tuesday to 1.292 percent from 0.958 percent on Monday after the finance minister offered to step down, Reuters data showed.

Prime Minister Miro Cerar did not accept Mateja Vranicar Erman's resignation, offered on Monday because of a likely delay to the sale of Slovenia's largest bank, state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), sources told Reuters.

The yield rose to its highest since July 13, 2016, when thr previous finance minister, Dusan Mramor, resigned for personal reasons. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Catherine Evans)