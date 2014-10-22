FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia plans to cut public-sector wage bill by 3 pct in 2015
#Financial Services and Real Estate
October 22, 2014 / 4:35 PM / 3 years ago

Slovenia plans to cut public-sector wage bill by 3 pct in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Slovenia plans to reduce its public-sector wage bill by 3 pct in 2015 to reduce its budget gap to below 3 percent of gross domestic product, in line with euro zone rules, state secretary at the Finance Ministry Mateja Vranicar said on Wednesday.

The government also plans to raise taxes on financial and insurance services and improve tax collection to increase revenue, Vranicar told a news conference after a regular weekly government session.

Finance Minister Dusan Mramor told the same news conference the government planned to restructure 2015 spending so it can increase investment by some 24 percent next year. It hopes that will provide an economic boost for Slovenia, which last year narrowly avoided an international bailout.

Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Larry King

