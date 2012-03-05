FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Slovenia owns 200 mln euros of Greek bonds-paper
March 5, 2012 / 7:10 AM / in 6 years

Bank of Slovenia owns 200 mln euros of Greek bonds-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, March 5 (Reuters) - Bank of Slovenia owns 200 million euros ($264 million) of Greek bonds, daily Finance reported on Monday, citing unofficial sources.

It also said Slovenian banks had 8 million euros of Greek bonds at the end of January according to their market value at the time, while Slovenian insurers had 15.7 million euros of such bonds.

The Greek government had asked private investors to write off 53.5 percent of Greek sovereign debt but the private sector involvement does not include central banks.

The Bank of Slovenia gave no immediate comment. ($1 = 0.7573 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Kim Coghill)

