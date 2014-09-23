FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia central bank ups 2014 GDP growth forecast to 1.6 pct
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 23, 2014 / 1:26 PM / 3 years ago

Slovenia central bank ups 2014 GDP growth forecast to 1.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s economy will grow 1.6 percent in 2014, driven mostly by stronger exports after two straight years of recession, the Bank of Slovenia said on Tuesday, raising its forecast.

Slovenia’s economy has been in the doldrums since the start of the global crisis in 2008, a year after the country adopted the euro. It narrowly avoided an international bailout for its troubled banks last year.

The bank improved its April forecast, when it saw growth at 0.6 percent. The bank said output would grow 1.3 percent in 2015, marginally lower than the 1.4 percent forecast in April.

Reporting By Marja NovakEditing by Zoran Radosavljevic and John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
