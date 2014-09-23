UPDATE 2-Slovenia's central bank raises 2014 growth forecast to 1.6 percent

* Banks’ bad loans fall in July

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s economy will grow 1.6 percent in 2014, driven mostly by stronger exports after two straight years of recession, the Bank of Slovenia said on Tuesday, raising its forecast.

It also said banks’ bad loans, which pushed Slovenia to the brink of a bailout last year, fell to 5.97 billion euros ($7.7 billion) at the end of July, or 14.7 percent of all loans, from 6.14 billion euros a month before.

Slovenia’s economy has yet to recover from the global financial crisis which took hold a year after it adopted the euro. It managed to pump some 3.3 billion euros of its own funds into local banks, mostly state-owned, to prop up the sector.

The central bank has raised its economic growth forecast from April, when it saw gross domestic product (GDP) growing 0.6 percent in 2014. It forecast output would grow 1.3 percent in 2015, marginally lower than April’s 1.4 percent forecast.

“There is the potential that this year’s growth will be even higher than forecast... as growth in the first half of 2014 was 2.5 percent,” Ales Delakorda, head of the central bank’s analytics and research centre, told a news conference.

But he noted risks for 2015 export demand from economic slowdown in the European Union and the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Delakorda also said Slovenia needed to strengthen its banking sector, restructure indebted companies and steady its public finances to support long-term growth.

In a separate statement, the central bank said local banks made a joint net profit of 113.8 million euros in the first seven months of this year versus a loss of 263.6 million in the same period of 2013.

“This shows that conditions in the banking sector are gradually stabilising,” the central bank said, adding the joint balance sheet assets of the local banks in July reached 40 billion euros, 10.6 percent lower than a year ago.

The central bank also forecast the 2014 average annual inflation at 0.5 percent and at 0.7 percent in 2015.

Last week parliament approved the new centre-left coalition government of Prime Minister Miro Cerar, which will aim to cut public spending and improve tax collection to help reduce the budget deficit, expected to reach 4.2 percent of GDP this year, to within EU limits of 3 percent. (1 US dollar = 0.7780 euro) (Editing by Dominic Evans/Ruth Pitchford)