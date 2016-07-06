FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
ECB threatens legal action against Slovenia after police raid
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 6, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

ECB threatens legal action against Slovenia after police raid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 6 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank threatened to take legal action against Slovenian authorities after they raided the central bank in Ljubljana and seized ECB information, ECB President Mario Draghi said in a letter on Wednesday.

"Seizure of information owned or held by the ECB, irrespective of where the information is located and whether it is classified or not, infringes the Protocol on the Privileges and Immunities of the European Union," Draghi said in a letter to the Slovenian State Prosecutor General.

"I formally protest against such unlawful seizure of ECB information and call upon the Slovenian authorities to remedy this infringement," Draghi said. "The ECB will also explore possible appropriate legal remedies under Slovenian law." (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.