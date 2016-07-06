ECB threatens legal action against Slovenia after police raid

FRANKFURT, July 6 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank threatened to take legal action against Slovenian authorities after they raided the central bank in Ljubljana and seized ECB information, ECB President Mario Draghi said in a letter on Wednesday.

"Seizure of information owned or held by the ECB, irrespective of where the information is located and whether it is classified or not, infringes the Protocol on the Privileges and Immunities of the European Union," Draghi said in a letter to the Slovenian State Prosecutor General.

"I formally protest against such unlawful seizure of ECB information and call upon the Slovenian authorities to remedy this infringement," Draghi said. "The ECB will also explore possible appropriate legal remedies under Slovenian law." (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Sandra Maler)