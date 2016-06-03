Slovenia central bank head urges investment, newspaper says

LJUBLJANA, June 3 (Reuters) - Slovenian banks have enough capital and surplus liquidity at the moment, but demand for loans is weak, Bank of Slovenia Governor Bostjan Jazbec said in an interview that will be published in the Saturday edition of the newspaper Delo.

Jazbec, who also sits on the ECB’s governing council, said banks will have to adapt to a period of low interest rates “which will last longer then we all expected”.

“There is not enough credit demand ... because there are no investments in infrastructure which would be urgently needed at this moment ... Slovenia and the eurozone lack a development strategy,” he said, and the eurozone is in “big uncertainty”.

“We don’t know what will happen with the United Kingdom, what will happen with Greece, and in such conditions it is very hard to find someone who will consciously invest,” said Jazbec.

He also said household deposits in Slovenian banks are at record highs, reaching almost 16 billion euros ($18.15 billion) in March, or about 41 percent of the country’s annual GDP. They had fallen significantly in 2013, when Slovenia only narrowly avoided an international bailout of its banks.

That year, the government had to pour more than 3 billion euros into local banks, which are mostly state-owned, to prevent them from collapsing under their bad loans. The bank overhaul helped the country to return to growth in 2014 after two years of recession.