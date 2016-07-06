FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2016 / 10:05 AM / a year ago

Slovenian police raid central bank over 2013 bank overhaul

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, July 6 (Reuters) - Slovenian police said on Wednesday they were conducting an investigation of business premises in four locations in Ljubljana over possible irregularities during Slovenia's bank overhaul in 2013.

The central bank, the Bank of Slovenia, confirmed that "some of its employees" were being investigated, but declined to comment on local media reports that the bank's governor, Bostjan Jazbec, was among them.

Jazbec sits on the European Central Bank governing council. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

