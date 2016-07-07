FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenian central bank confirms governor Jazbec under investigation
July 7, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

Slovenian central bank confirms governor Jazbec under investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, July 7 (Reuters) - Slovenia's central bank confirmed on Thursday that Governor Bostjan Jazbec was being investigated by police as part of a probe into alleged irregularities during Slovenia's bank overhaul in 2013.

Responding to a Reuters question, a central bank spokeswoman confirmed that Jazbec, who also sits on the European Central Bank's Governing Council, was under investigation.

The ECB has threatened to take legal action against Slovenia after police seized documents from the country's central bank on Wednesday.

Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
