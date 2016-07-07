Slovenian central bank confirms governor Jazbec under investigation

LJUBLJANA, July 7 (Reuters) - Slovenia's central bank confirmed on Thursday that Governor Bostjan Jazbec was being investigated by police as part of a probe into alleged irregularities during Slovenia's bank overhaul in 2013.

Responding to a Reuters question, a central bank spokeswoman confirmed that Jazbec, who also sits on the European Central Bank's Governing Council, was under investigation.

The ECB has threatened to take legal action against Slovenia after police seized documents from the country's central bank on Wednesday.