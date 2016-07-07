FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Slovenian state prosecutor says central bank raid was legal
July 7, 2016 / 1:55 PM / a year ago

Slovenian state prosecutor says central bank raid was legal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, July 7 (Reuters) - Slovenia's General State Prosecutor Zvonko Fiser said on Thursday that a police raid on the country's central bank was legal and said he cannot act on the European Central Bank's claim that it infringed the ECB's legal privileges and immunities.

Fiser told a news conference that Wednesday's seizure of documents from the Bank of Slovenia had been ordered by an investigative judge as part of a probe into alleged irregularities during Slovenia's bank overhaul in 2013. The raid prompted the ECB to threaten legal action against Slovenia.

Harij Furlan, head of the Special State Prosecution, told the news conference the central bank had previously refused several requests by prosecutors to hand over the documents. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
