Slovenia cbank defends 2013 bank overhaul, says police raid took unrelated documents
July 8, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

Slovenia cbank defends 2013 bank overhaul, says police raid took unrelated documents

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, July 8 (Reuters) - Slovenia's central bank on Friday defended the overhaul of banks three years ago, two days after police raided its premises in an investigation into alleged irregularities during the revamp.

The raid prompted the ECB to threaten legal action against Slovenia.

Bank of Slovenia Governor Bostjan Jazbec told a parliamentary commission that police took a number of documents which also include "confidential data that is not related to the subject of the investigation".

"The police took original documents which could cause risks to financial stability," said Jazbec, who also sits on the ECB Governing Council.

In 2013 the previous government had to pour more than 3 billion euros into mostly state-owned banks to prevent them from collapsing under a large amount of bad loans.

As a part of the overhaul, subordinated bonds worth about 600 million euros were scrapped in five banks which prompted the Slovenian Association of Small Shareholders to file several court cases against the Bank of Slovenia and local banks.

The association claims the subordinated bonds and shareholders' capital should not have been erased. None of the cases have been concluded.

In reply to the ECB protest against the seizure of ECB information which was held by the Bank of Slovenia, the Slovenian police and the state prosecutor said the investigation was being conducted in line with proper procedures. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Toby Chopra)

