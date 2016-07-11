FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Slovenian central bank denies report its head may resign
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 11, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

Slovenian central bank denies report its head may resign

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, July 11 (Reuters) - Slovenia's central bank said its governor has no intention of resigning over alleged irregularities in the 2013 rescue of the country's banking sector, denying a newspaper report that he is considering stepping down.

Citing banking sources, daily Finance said in its Monday edition that Bostjan Jazbec could resign on July 20, a day after the EU Court of Justice in Luxembourg is due to decide whether Slovenia was right in scrapping subordinated bonds in local banks as part of the 2013 rescue.

"Governor ...Jazbec has no plans to resign," the central bank said in an emailed statement, rejecting the report as "entirely untrue".

On Wednesday, Slovenian police raided the central bank in an investigation into the circumstances in which the bonds were scrapped, over which the Slovenian Association of Small Shareholders has taken legal action against the Bank of Slovenia and local banks.

The raid prompted the European Central Bank, on whose governing council Jazbec sits, to threaten legal action against Slovenia.

The previous government poured more than 3 billion euros into mostly state-owned local banks to prevent them from collapsing under a heavy burden of bad loans. The rescue enabled Slovenia to narrowly avoid an international bailout.

As a part of the overhaul, about 600 million euros of subordinated bonds were scrapped in five banks.

Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.