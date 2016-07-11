Slovenian central bank denies report its head may resign

LJUBLJANA, July 11 (Reuters) - Slovenia's central bank said its governor has no intention of resigning over alleged irregularities in the 2013 rescue of the country's banking sector, denying a newspaper report that he is considering stepping down.

Citing banking sources, daily Finance said in its Monday edition that Bostjan Jazbec could resign on July 20, a day after the EU Court of Justice in Luxembourg is due to decide whether Slovenia was right in scrapping subordinated bonds in local banks as part of the 2013 rescue.

"Governor ...Jazbec has no plans to resign," the central bank said in an emailed statement, rejecting the report as "entirely untrue".

On Wednesday, Slovenian police raided the central bank in an investigation into the circumstances in which the bonds were scrapped, over which the Slovenian Association of Small Shareholders has taken legal action against the Bank of Slovenia and local banks.

The raid prompted the European Central Bank, on whose governing council Jazbec sits, to threaten legal action against Slovenia.

The previous government poured more than 3 billion euros into mostly state-owned local banks to prevent them from collapsing under a heavy burden of bad loans. The rescue enabled Slovenia to narrowly avoid an international bailout.

As a part of the overhaul, about 600 million euros of subordinated bonds were scrapped in five banks.