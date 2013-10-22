UPDATE 1-Slovenia's central bank chief expects bank test results in Nov

(Adds quotes, detail)

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Slovenia can still avoid an international bailout and is on track to report stress test results on its banks in November, central bank governor Bostjan Jazbec said on Tuesday.

But with 7.9 billion euros ($11 billion) of bad loans in Slovenia’s mostly state-owned banking sector, Jazbec warned at a business conference that 50 percent of the banking sector could collapse “unless we react wisely... in the right way.”

Slovenia is struggling to avoid becoming the sixth member of the euro zone to seek a rescue package from its peers.

Jazbec, who became the head of the Bank of Slovenia in July, said Slovenia can still avoid a bailout if it moves fast to overhaul the banking sector, prepares a sustainable budget and keeps political stability.

“In spite of the state Slovenia is in, no one is forcing us into a bailout,” he said. “Everyone is supporting us towards our trying to solve the problems alone.”

The government has set aside 1.2 billion euros to help recapitalise the country’s three largest banks, but analysts expect the tests to show significantly larger capital needs.

Jazbec said that test results were still expected in November, after some doubts that they would not be finished before December.

Jazbec, who is also a member of the European Central Bank’s Governing Council, said results for all the banks would be released together. It had been expected that results of stress tests on Slovenia’s largest bank, NLB, might come in October.

He said that publishing the stress tests would finally enable action to address the problems.